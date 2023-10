Harriet Harman has been elected Chair of the Commons Standards Committee, replacing Chris Bryant after his appointment to the Shadow Cabinet. Liam Byrne has also been elected chair of the Business and Trade Committee (despite his two-day bullying suspension last year), with Cat Smith becoming Petitions Committee chair. Here’s the vote breakdown:

Standards: Harriet Harman (341)

Business and Trade: Liam Byrne (216)

Petitions: Cat Smith (227)

Harman filled in for Bryant to lead the Kangaroo Court earlier this year. Look how that turned out…