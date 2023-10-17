The Tories are gearing up to select a candidate to fight Andrew Bridgen for his North West Leicestershire seat. The sifting committee has drawn up its long list and the prospective candidates have been informed. Guido understands that the full list consists of:

Andy Carter – MP for Warrington South with a Tory majority of 3%. Carter was one quarter of the Kangaroo Court's "Tory Majority" and has been looking for a safe seat to run to for some time. Association members may have strong opinions on Carter's treachery

Meera Vadher – Formerly Andy Street's chief of staff and transport SpAd currently at the No 10 Policy Unit.

Raaj Shamji – Deputy chairman of Andy Street's campaign, regional deputy Tory chairman, and former Labour council candidate. Stood for the Tories in Birmingham Perry Barr in 2019.

Craig Smith – Local Tory councillor and deputy chairman of North West Leicestershire Conservatives.

Samantha George – Deputy chairman of North Derbyshire Conservative association and Tory candidate for Chester in 2019.

Marc Nykolyszyn – Director at a conservation group and Tory candidate for Nottingham South in 2019.

Sidney Yankson – Wealth manager and Tory Councillor in Kensington and Chelsea.

Laila Cunningham – Entrepreneur and Tory Councillor in Westminster.

With Bridgen getting into bust-ups in Parliament, Tory eyes are on North West Leicestershire as a prized safe seat with a majority of 20,000. Expect bitter fighting to secure the candidacy…