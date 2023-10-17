The bookies’ odds for the upcoming by-elections on Thursday give the Tories a 50% chance of holding onto Mid Bedfordshire. Though a leaked memo to Greg Hands seen by Sky News show that the Tories are spinning an expected “significant reduction” in vote share…

Labour is expected to pinch the Tamworth seat, with the bookies giving Labour a 72.99% likelihood of winning. According to the leaked memo, discontent for the Tories is a product of “unfavourable views” of Nadine Dorries, suggesting that blame will be laid at her door if they lose. Place your bets…