WATCH: Rishi Condemns Hamas Attack as “Pogrom”, Confirms At Least 6 Brits Killed

Rishi Sunak has announced at least 6 Britons have been killed in Hamas’ terrorist attacks in Israel, with 10 still missing. Eight flights evacuating around 500 people have flown out of Israel so far. Sunak opened his address to the Commons by calling the attacks “a pogrom”, adding he is “sickened” by the rising antisemitism since last week.

The government is also sending an additional £10 million in aid to Palestinians, with Rishi saying “we mourn the loss of every innocent life“. The UK will “use all the tools of British diplomacy to sustain the prospects of peace and stability in the region”…