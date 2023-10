New polling figures from Deltapoll today will make happy reading for Starmer’s team as “Nothing Man” breaches the zero barrier and leaves Sunak behind in leadership approval ratings. The gap in net approval between the two leaders has reached 28 points, with Starmer gaining 3 points and Sunak stuck on his pre-Conference -25. Meanwhile the gap in perceived economic competence has widened to 17 points, a far cry from late 2019’s 20-point Tory lead. Starmer’s glittering glow-up continues…