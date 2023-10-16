On Friday Guido reported on a statement sent by Sarah Underhill, the human resources director at Lloyds Bank, to 30,000 staff blasting Tory conference’s trans rhetoric for allegedly “fuelling hate”. Guido has seen that any push back from Lloyds staff against her views has been swiftly shut down.

One staff co-conspirator at Lloyds Bank bravely questioned Underhill’s statement on Lloyds’ account on the internal corporate social networking platform Yammer. He tells Guido that he quickly received a call from his boss instructing him to “stop posting on Yammer as many senior managers were complaining about [his] posts”. He was then instructed to log off the platform immediately. Questioning the corporate woke agenda is a career risk for staff at Lloyds…

Lloyds’ woke push expands to “changing the words we use” in industry-wide technical language used in IT, such as renaming “Penetration Testing” due to perceived embarrassment and reevaluating the term “Sanity Test” to avoid causing discomfort to those with mental health issues. The co-conspirator raised concerns that colleagues at Lloyds “no longer feel they can trust each other, have to hide their opinions and simply feel they have to keep their heads down and mouths shut”. Our co-conspirator wishes to remain anonymous, his erasure from the internal social network has been drawn to Guido’s attention by other Lloyds staff.

Guido’s original report on this story has already gained some follow-up from the likes of the Telegraph, GB News and the Daily Mail. Perhaps Lloyds should focus on serving their customers rather than pushing a woke political agenda…