Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has confirmed the House will observe a minute’s silence at 2:30 p.m. today in memory of those killed in the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel. Hoyle sent this letter to MPs this morning:

“Dear colleagues, I know that Members across the House will have been shocked by the recent terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas. I invite the House to stand with me and observe a minute’s silence after prayers at 2.30pm in recognition of all those innocent Israelis, Palestinians and others who have lost their lives, all those taken hostage and those affected by this conflict in the region. Warmest wishes, Sir Lindsay Hoyle Speaker of the House of Commons”

Rishi will make a statement at the despatch box an hour later at 3:30 p.m…