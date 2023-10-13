WATCH: Treasury Minister Slams Starmer For His Previous Support For Corbyn

Treasury Minister Victoria Atkins slammed Starmer and the “problem with his character” for sitting “round that shadow Cabinet table with Jeremy Corbyn” while antisemitism complaints beset Labour and “said nothing“. On Question Time last night, she commended Yvette Cooper for refusing to serve in Corbyn’s shadow cabinet, whilst blasting the Labour leader for urging voters to vote for his “personal friend“. Perhaps this explains why “nothing man” Starmer took a hit in focus groups yesterday for his weak character…

This follows Corbyn’s Tribune article attacking Starmer, saying politicians who give “unwavering support” to Israel “should be ashamed of their cowardice.” Friends turned foes…