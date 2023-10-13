It turns out Sir Keir isn’t the only one trying to acid wash the Corbyn friendship away. Helene Reardon Bond, his Deputy Chief of Staff, has quietly removed the references to her days as Director of Jeremy’s office from her LinkedIn CV. Helene is also the mother of Jack Bond, who was a key member of Corbyn’s team for some years – responsible for Jezbollah’s social media output. Her husband was Corbyn’s driver to complete the left-wing family’s close links to the friend of Hamas. Now she’s referring to the Corbyn years as her “freelance consultant” era…

At the time of Reardon Bond’s appointment to Corbyn’s office in 2019, Corbyn’s team told LabourList she would “bring her experience and expertise to the leader’s office to step up our preparations for government.” Look how that turned out. Guido can’t really blame her for erasing it from her CV…