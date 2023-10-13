Any hope of a conference bounce in the polls have been quickly snuffed out over in Downing Street. New YouGov data in The Times shows just 20% of voters think Rishi would make the best PM, a five point drop from last week. Last week already had Labour 21 points ahead; that’s now up to 23 points. Another poll from Techne has Labour ahead by 20 points. Rishi isn’t shifting the dial…

If he’s looking for good news, he can at least take comfort in Starmer’s personal rating also falling by two points, down to 32%. The polling was conducted after Labour conference, so Sir Keir hasn’t seen a big upturn either – although 28% of voters think he has a “clear plan” for the country, up six points since conference. Rishi scored 19%. So much for long-term decisions for a brighter future…