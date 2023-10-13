Hunt: “Prepare For the Worst” Ahead of Autumn Statement

Jeremy Hunt is now explicitly warning people to be disappointed by his Autumn Statement:

“In the short term, we have challenges. We have a challenge with inflation, which is still too high. And we have the challenge of the international environment where there is still a lot of shocks… I need, as Chancellor, to focus on reliance in the face of those shocks. I am very much hoping for the best, but I do need to prepare for the worst, because I think we can see that the world is a very dangerous place right now.”

When asked if voters can expect good or bad news on 22nd November, Hunt added “I think it’s a bit of both“. There’s that boosterism the Tories needed…