Martin Butcher, chairman of the Green Party in East Hertfordshire council, which governs along with the LibDems, has resigned today after tweeting inflammatory anti-Israel content. Butcher, who has also worked for crazed left-wing charity Oxfam for 13 years, tweeted directly after Saturday’s attack about the “Israeli murder of civilians” and criticised Volodymyr Zelensky for ignoring the “belligerent occupation of other people’s land“. He then made his Twitter account private. Local Tory MP Julie Marson wrote a letter to the leaders of the council to call for action to be taken against Butcher – she received no reply, but Butcher has nevertheless tendered his resignation. Out of the woodwork, into the fire…