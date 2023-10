Good news for the government as ONS figures released today show that the UK economy grew by 0.2% in August following a contraction of 0.6% in July. Growth was driven by increased activity in the services sector which expanded by 0.4% in August. Thanks mainly to strikes fewer strikes…

Hunt issued a cautious statement, saying “the economy is more resilient than expected”. The economy is now 1.8% larger than it was before the pandemic. Better than France and Germany…