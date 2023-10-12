Keir Starmer has finally admitted he is in “ongoing discussions” with London Mayor Sadiq Khan about “alternatives” to the ULEZ expansion. Possibly because it lost him the Uxbridge by-election?

The Labour leader was quizzed on BBC Radio London over the vote-killing plan, saying:

“I do want to look at other options. I do understand this is expensive. It imposes cost on people in a cost of living crisis. So we do need to look at how it is implemented…We have an obligation to look at what other options are out there and how we can help further. That’s an ongoing discussion between me and the Mayor. We speak regularly.”

They need to sit down together and clear the air…