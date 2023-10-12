If there’s at least one thing Starmer can learn from Liz Truss, it’s to never underestimate the regional media round. This morning on BBC Radio Lincolnshire, the Labour leader claimed that Labour’s parliamentary candidate Hamish Falconer had secured a £300 million investment for the redevelopment of RAF Scampton, intended for the construction of homes, restaurants, and bars. Starmer claimed Falconer had “negotiated” the private investment himself. In reality, the £300 million was actually secured by the then Conservative-led West Lindsey District Council…

He was quickly rebuffed by the presenter:

“Hang on, no he hasn’t. No, let’s correct that straightaway. The £300 million was already on the table. It was actually secured by the then Conservative West Lindsey District Council, they came to that arrangement that was announced months ago. So it’s not your candidate that secure that.”

The man who wants to ‘restore trust in politics’…