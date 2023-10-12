Starmer Fact Checked Live on Air Over RAF Scampton mdi-fullscreen

If there’s at least one thing Starmer can learn from Liz Truss, it’s to never underestimate the regional media round. This morning on BBC Radio Lincolnshire, the Labour leader claimed that Labour’s parliamentary candidate Hamish Falconer had secured a £300 million investment for the redevelopment of RAF Scampton, intended for the construction of homes, restaurants, and bars. Starmer claimed Falconer had “negotiated” the private investment himself. In reality, the £300 million was actually secured by the then Conservative-led West Lindsey District Council…

He was quickly rebuffed by the presenter:

“Hang on, no he hasn’t. No, let’s correct that straightaway. The £300 million was already on the table. It was actually secured by the then Conservative West Lindsey District Council, they came to that arrangement that was announced months ago. So it’s not your candidate that secure that.”

The man who wants to ‘restore trust in politics’…
mdi-tag-outline Labour Party Scampton
mdi-account-multiple-outline Hamish Falconer Keir Stamer
mdi-timer October 12 2023 @ 11:45 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments