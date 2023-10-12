Despite bleating hacks claiming that Labour Conference was a triumphant jubilant celebration compared to Sunak’s Manchester depresso-fest, swing voters polled by JL Partners don’t agree. They said that Starmer is “weak”, “drab” and “vanilla” when compared to Sunak, and that Tory Conference was a greater success. The only problem for the Tories – they all said they’d vote Labour…

The Times Radio-commissioned focus group results portray Starmer as a “nothing man” who stands for very little. The problem for Labour’s plan over the next 12 months is to what extent Starmer has to be kept quiet on policy. Tory spinners are hungry for more announcements from the opposition for that reason. Labour’s support may be wide but it isn’t deep…