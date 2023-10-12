As annoying as eco-loons are, it’s a bit much to kick their journalists out of conference…

There were strange scenes directly after Starmer’s conference speech on Tuesday as a journalist was forcibly removed from the press pack and kicked out of conference altogether. Labour officials claimed she had connections to glitterbomber Yaz Ashmawi – which she denied. Guido can reveal that the journalist is Zoe Broughton, who follows eco-loons around the country to film their protests. Broughton knows Ashmawi and has filmed him before at a conference in June. Conference officials confiscated her pass on day 2 after which she apparently re-entered illicitly to film Starmer’s speech. Both Broughton and Ashmawi are associated with crazed eco-mag The Ecologist