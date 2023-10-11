Phillipson: VAT Will Force Private Schools to Make Economies

Dour moods in the schoolyard this morning as Bridget Phillipson claims that Labour’s levying of VAT on private schools will force them to make cutbacks along with everyone else. A strange thing for the party of aspiration to say…

“I think private schools could really be looking to make some economies, everyone’s had to cut back in recent times and I don’t think private schools can be immune from some of that”.

Meanwhile Phillipson claims that the policy will raise £1.5 billion for investment in the state sector. Ignoring that the government will end up having to shell out £400 million a year to pay for all the newly enrolled state school kids resulting from parents no longer being able to afford private education…