While Hamas launches hundreds of missiles into Israel and Putin attempts to wipe Ukraine off the map, you’d think it would be all hands on deck for the Ministry of Defence Communications and Strategy team. Not quite…

The Director of Communications, Claire Pimm, whisked over a hundred of her staff across the river for a “Delivery and Strategy Away Day” at the plush four star Park Plaza Hotel today. Forced fun included scheduled “quizzes and games” and bingo, with a finger buffet to keep their strength up. This was following a speech about “how long the hours are” for the team…

The event included just 20 minutes of presentations. The rest of the day was filled with quizzes, games, and back-slapping. Quite the day to choose…

The temporary Director of Communications, Claire Pimm, recently enjoyed a taxpayer-funded, 5-day all-expenses paid trip to Miami involving a nicer hotel. Don’t count on becoming the permanent Director of Communications Claire…