After Sheffield town hall was scaled last night to have the Israeli flag ripped down and a Palestinian one put in its place, Green councillor and the party speaker Douglas Johnson came out to tell cheering pro-Palestine protestors: “I’ll say it again, the Israeli flag is not going up again“. Labour council leader Tom Hunt had said that the removal of the Israeli flag “is not what we stand for” despite the council acquiescing and putting up the Union flag last night. Labour and the Greens run the council with the Lib Dems in a “Rainbow Coalition“. A coalition that bows to vandals…