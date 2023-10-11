New polling from Stack Data Strategy/Hanbury Strategy reveals Brits are the only consumers in major European economies (G7) to feel positive about the future of their household finances. Despite sky high inflation and the doom and gloom in the IMF’s economic outlook published yesterday…

According to the data, over a third (37%) of Brits expect their household finances to improve over the next year, compared to just 23% in France, 26% in Italy and 30% in Germany. Admittedly Germany is actually in recession…

Stack Data Strategy Managing Director Kieran Kumaria said:

“Consumer confidence matters to economic performance. Despite stronger economic headwinds, Brits are showing a stiff upper lip about the resilience of their personal finances when compared to our continental neighbours.”

Stack Data Strategy claim there is “much less doom and gloom among baby boomers and pensioners” in the UK – only 18-24 year olds are less optimistic about their financial future than their European neighbours. A massive housing shortage probably isn’t helping there…