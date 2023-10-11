BBC Slammed Over ‘Disgraceful’ Failure to Call Hamas Terrorists

The BBC have been blasted for failing to label Hamas as terrorists. Despite Hamas being a legally proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK, the US and other countries, the BBC’s style guide for Palestinian and Israeli conflict states that “terrorism is a difficult and emotive subject… we should not use the term ‘terrorist’ without attribution.” This hasn’t stopped the BBC using the “T” word in other cases at home…

Several MPs have hit out against them, with Grant Shapps this morning saying on LBC: “It’s verging on disgraceful…I think that it’s time to get the moral compass out at the BBC”. James Cleverly confronted the BBC on their own Breakfast Show, “I just want to make sure that you recognise that in your reporting, they are not militants, they are terrorists.” Awkward.

Keir Starmer joined the campaign this morning, telling LBC, “I think the BBC needs to explain why it isn’t. I said ‘terrorism’ and ‘terrorist’, and to me that’s obviously what we are witnessing.” Yesterday Hamas beheaded babies in front of their own families. This isn’t difficult…