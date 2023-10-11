Andy Burnham says he’s finally made up with Keir Starmer after a year-long briefing war over the prize of the Labour leadership. Speaking to The Guardian today, Burnham admitted his relationship with the Labour leader was in a bad place “last year“, and seems to suggest it was Sue Gray who acted as marriage counsellor:

“I think we’re in a good place. We’re meeting, we’re working together. There’s a much better, I would say, working relationship than let’s say this time last year. I’m just going to be honest about that and I appreciate it. And it’s been led by Keir. Sue Gray is making a real, genuine difference…”

Gray must be a relationship guru, because Burnham was complaining about LOTO’s negative briefings just two months ago, and admitting he still fancied a tilt at the leadership himself. Now Starmer’s position is secure, there’s no point trying to nick his job…