With “Things Can Only Get Better” almost on repeat, Lisa Nandy and Thangam Debbonaire manned the decks last night at LabourList’s conference disco. Nandy opened her set with an “it’s Britney b*tch” mic-dropper before immediately playing “Oops I Did It Again”. Debbonaire introduced herself in style: “My name’s Thangam Debbonaire, I want to see those hands in the air!“. This was the cocktail of the night…

Neither shaken nor stirred…