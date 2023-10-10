Starmer’s conference speech got off to a glittering start, although it didn’t contain anything we didn’t already know. Guido gives you the main points…

Build on the “grey belt” to expand home ownership, with a total aim of 1.5 million over 5 years, including building new towns. The only officially new policy…

Use money from the scrapped non-dom tax status for the NHS.

VAT on private schools to pay for extra state school services. If only it would actually raise any money…

Invest for more policemen.

NHS needs reform, can’t be kept “on a pedestal“.

“National Wealth Fund” with private sector, part-owned by the state.

New “generation” of technical colleges.

State-owned green energy company to provide “Great British energy“. Channelling Joe Biden…

A “real living wage, which is good for growth“.

Ending zero-hours contracts.

Starmer wants voters to think of him as Attlee and Blair spliced together. For someone claiming to represent the “fire of change” Keir’s speech sounded like it was meant to reassure Tory voters…