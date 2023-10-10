The purge of Rotherham Labour councillors continues this week after party HQ deselected three councillors in the continuing fallout from the child sexual abuse scandal. Not that you could tell, as their website’s domain has expired…

Guido understands Labour HQ is looking to dispatch another Rotherham councillor, this time for his rabid Corbynite and anti-Israel views. Tony Griffin, who is Vice Chairman of Rotherham’s Standards and Ethics Committee, believes that there is a “conspiracy of lies about Corbyn that unites Sunak and Starmer” and this morning changed his profile picture to the Palestinian flag. Council leadership has failed to do anything against cranks for years so the Starmtroopers are moving in…