The loon who crashed Starmer’s conference speech is a member of “People Demand Democracy”, which is yet another Just Stop Oil splinter group vowing to target both Labour and the Conservatives unless proportional representation and “a permanent Citizens’ Assembly” is introduced. The same work-shy crusties as usual…

The group revved up its campaign material and website today, claiming:

“We demand a fair proportional voting system and a permanent legally-binding national House of Citizens, selected by democratic lottery to tackle the major crises facing the UK: inequality, corrupt politics, climate and so on.”

They demanded all that by the end of last month. When they were inevitably ignored, they bought their glitter and branded t-shirts…

UPDATE: Ava Evans reports the protester’s name is Yaz Ashmawi, who’s also – obviously – a member of Extinction Rebellion. According to his Instagram profile, he’s responsible for their “UK strategy”.