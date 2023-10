Rachel Reeves has just wrapped up her conference speech. While it was mostly a Greatest Hits compilation of Labour’s favourite soundbites – “backing the builders”, “Labour is the party of sound money” – Reeves’ confirmation that the Office for Budget Responsibility is about to have its fingerprints all over government tax plans through a legal “Charter” will set alarm bells ringing for anyone who isn’t in love with the Resolution Foundation. A good day to be Torsten Bell…