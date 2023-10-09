Lammy Claims Labour Will Secure “Much Better” Brexit Deal with EU

Just 24 hours into Labour conference and already Brexit is back on the menu, with Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy insisting this morning that Keir Starmer will somehow deliver a “much better” deal with Europe:

With Labour there will be no return to the single market or the customs union. But Keir Starmer is committed to improving our relations with Europe, delivering Britain a much better deal than we have got and seeking a new security pact to keep our country safe…”

A deal that presumably involves playing by Brussels’ rulebook
mdi-tag-outline Brexit EU Labour Conference
mdi-account-multiple-outline David Lammy
mdi-timer October 9 2023 @ 10:30 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments