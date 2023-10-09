Lammy Claims Labour Will Secure “Much Better” Brexit Deal with EU

Just 24 hours into Labour conference and already Brexit is back on the menu, with Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy insisting this morning that Keir Starmer will somehow deliver a “much better” deal with Europe:

With Labour there will be no return to the single market or the customs union. But Keir Starmer is committed to improving our relations with Europe, delivering Britain a much better deal than we have got and seeking a new security pact to keep our country safe…”

A deal that presumably involves playing by Brussels’ rulebook…