Failed Labour leader Neil Kinnock has been banging the drum for closer relations with the EU this weekend by offering his support to a Labour Movement For Europe motion that would “make rebuilding our relationship with our European neighbours a priority for our first term”. The more Labour talks about Brexit, the happier the Tories get…

Guido seems to recall that Lord and Lady Kinnock receive EU pensions worth over £7 million from their experience as MEPs and European Commisioner. Pensions don’t feature on the Lords’ Register of Interests. Guido is always happy to remind people that politicians follow the gravy train…
