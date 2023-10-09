Drakeford Defends 20MPH Limit Despite 460,000 Petition Signatures

Mark Drakeford isn’t about to pump the brakes on his new 20mph zones, even as the number of signatures opposing the move climbs beyond a whopping 460,000. Speaking to GB News‘ Tom Harwood at Labour Conference this afternoon, the Welsh First Minister insisted the reviled policy was a “small thing to ask“, and “the system is settling in very well“. Full speed ahead…

“We take the petitioners’ views seriously… Once the policy is settled in, we will make sure local authorities are properly assigned roads to different speed limits. In the meantime, the system is settling in very well. People are abiding carefully by it. We will see the advantages in the lives that we will save and the accidents that will not take place. It’s a small thing to ask people to drive a little bit more slowly to achieve that.”

He did at least acknowledge “it’s important to review things [and] we need to give it a few months to be sure how the patterns of travel are settling in”. At least a few more months of pointless congestion yet…