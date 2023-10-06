Yousaf: “Contextual Factors” Affected “Disappointing” SNP By-Election Defeat

Scotland’s “trailblazing” First Minister Humza Yousaf has admitted last night’s thumping by-election defeat in Rutherglen and Hamilton West was “disappointing” for the SNP, and the “buck stops” with him. He then carefully explained that it really Margaret Ferrier’s fault…

“A disappointing night. A tough night for the SNP. Very difficult of course. There’s no doubt a number of factors that played into that. We were told time and time again on the doorstep that Margaret Ferrier’s reckless actions were counting against us. Of course the police investigation had an impact as well… The buck does absolutely stop me, but I think everybody knows this particular by-election had some very difficult contextual factors around it.”

A “disappointing night” is one way of describing a 20.4% swing…