Liverpool is the home of Beatles tribute bands, and Keir is determined to be his own tribute act. If the “Let’s Get Britain’s Future Back” slogan reminds you of the “Britain Forward Not Back” slogan of Blair from 2005, that’s not accidental. The Blairites always believed that to win over the British electorate a party had to “own the future”. That’s what they will try to demonstrate next week…

Next week there will be no revolutionary banners with hammer and sickles, no PLO flags being waved in the hall and the militant socialists will be marginalised outside in the cold. Will this Labour Party love Peter Mandelson? Guido is curious to see if those shiny suits will be back…