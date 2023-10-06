No Conference Poll Bounce for Sunak mdi-fullscreen

Deltapoll putting the Conservatives on 28 points may have buoyed senior Tories prior to conference, though new YouGov figures out today will put a dampener on the mood – they show no conference favourability bounce to speak of. Their polling data maintains Labour’s lead on 45 points, with the Tories stuck at a low 24 since late September. Meanwhile, new Techne figures have the Tories down by 1 point over the same period. While Rishi’s personal favourability rose by 3 points, Starmer’s is up by 4. Labour are hoping to do better this weekend…
