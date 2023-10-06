Labour have taken Margaret Ferrier’s former seat of Rutherglen and Hamilton West with a massive 20.4% swing from the SNP. Polls had the gap much closer – if that swing was replicated across Scotland then Labour would easily become the dominant party. With this win they have reached Panda-parity in Scotland with two seats…

Poor expectation management from the SNP has Humza Yousaf trying to blame the loss on leaking Tory votes in the face of his party’s electoral collapse. Starmer called the win the “culmination of three and a half years of hard work and humility”. He’ll be bouncing into conference…

Tory officials will have been watching closely. Their vote collapsed from 15% in 2019 to 3.9% though the SNP’s failure is the larger threat. A path for Labour in Scotland usually opens the door to a Commons majority. CCHQ’s worst fears coming true…