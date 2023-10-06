Labour have given their website a fresh lick of paint, and in doing so have quietly deleted their (outdated) list of Shadow Cabinet meetings with media proprietors and editors. It has mysteriously vanished, years after countless promises to uphold press transparency after Leveson. Guido repeatedly called on Labour to update the list with no success. Now they’ve given up entirely and deleted the entire thing…

The “How We Work” section of the site used to feature a list last updated in May 2016. No longer. Of course just yesterday Starmer told ITV he was “very happy” to write for The Sun…

A complete list of any and all meetings with press barons probably isn’t something he wants to publish now…