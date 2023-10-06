With Labour’s lead in the poll and a “seismic” win in Rutherglen and West Hamilton, Guido expects that Labour conference morale may be higher than this week’s Tory conference. Between drinks parties, various MPs and many fringe events, it’s tricky to know where to go. Guido’s got you covered…

WHERE ARE THE WONKS… AND WITH WHICH MPS?

Sunday:

12:30 p.m. The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, featuring Pat McFadden discusses sustainable growth.

1:00 p.m. The IPPR and PPI want to learn lessons from abroad, featuring David Lammy.

2:00 p.m. Onward and Ambition Institute chat about the role of schools, featuring Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.

At the same time, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change is discussing domestic violence with Ellie Reeves and Jess Phillips.

3:00 p.m. The IPPR debates democratic reform, featuring Angela Rayner. One to watch…

4:00 p.m. The Adam Smith Institute talk about what Labour should do next should they win. Guido hopes Starmer will be listening…

4:45 p.m. The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and ABPI bring in Johnathan Reynolds to discuss life science.

5:00 p.m. The IPPR host their annual Big Ideas debate, featuring Ed Milliband.

5:30 p.m. The Centre for Social Justice gets Jonathan Ashworth in for a conversation. At least he got a seat there…

Monday:

8:45 a.m. The Institute for Government is talking all things AI with Lucy Powell.

10:00 a.m. IPPR and Healthy Air Coalition discuss decarbonised transport, featuring Sadiq Khan. Hot air expected…

10:15 a.m. The Centre for Social Justice discuss digital exclusion with Shadow Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury Abena Oppong-Asare.

10:30 a.m. The Institute for Government talk about devolution with Lisa Nandy. Though Lisa is also supposed to be at a Labour Together event at that time.

11:30 a.m. The Centre for Social Justice discuss affordable consumer credit market with Pat McFadden.

12:30 p.m. IPPR discuss unequal democracy.

1:30 p.m. The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change returns, featuring Wes Streeting to talk all things health.

2:00 p.m. The Institute for Government discuss Labour’s proposed Ethics and Integrity Commission, featuring Angela Rayner.

3:00 p.m. Policy Exchange keeps Wes Streeting busy, bringing him for a conversation.

4:00 p.m. Onward discuss planning laws with Lisa Nandy.

Tuesday:

9:30 a.m. Policy Exchange discuss Labour’s plan, featuring Tulip Siddiq.

10:00 a.m. TBIGC are hosting an event in conversation with Rachel Reeves.

12:00 p.m. IPPR discuss Labour’s health plan with Wes Streeting, again.

3:00 p.m. IPPR chatter about growth in industries, featuring Pat McFadden.

4:00 p.m. The Institute for Government discuss what Starmer’s government should look like.

6:00 p.m. Chatham House is hosting an event in conversation with David Lammy.

Good luck keeping up with the wonks.

WHERE TO GET THE DRINKS:

Sunday:

6:00 p.m. SME4Labour Reception expects to see Johnathan Reynolds, Rachel Reeves, Angela Rayner, David Lammy, Sadiq Khan, Lisa Nandy. Attendance open for all…

7:00 p.m. Labour Together host drinks to celebrate 100 years of Labour Women, with multiple shadow frontbenchers expected to attend.

8:00 p.m. If you’re feeling peckish, there’ll be Naked bacon baps and booze in the lounge. Sorry, they’re vegan…

10:00 p.m. Dawn Butler hosts her annual raucous Jamaican party.

Monday:

3:00 p.m. LabourList Rally might provide some fun, hosted at Revolucion de Cuba bar to start off the Election Campaign. Nachos and cocktails provided. Be sure to get a ticket.

4:00 p.m. Society of Labour Lawyers hosts a “Drill Music and Racial Bias in Criminal Trials” event in the same bar. Lucy Powell will be there.

5:00 p.m. Labour Together host a drinks reception with Ed Milliband and Lucy Powell.

8:00 p.m. The Labour Party hosts an equalities drinks reception.

8:00 p.m. LabourList host a karaoke night. It goes on until 1 a.m…

9:30 p.m. Drinks Party with PoliticsHome. Canapés provided…

Tuesday:

5:00 p.m. Labour Together host a drinks reception: Getting to Know Rachel Reeves. Though only for those invited…

6:00 p.m. Drinks reception hosted by Labour Business. Rachel Reeves, Angela Rayner, Jonathan Reynolds and Annelise Dodds are expected to attend.

At the same time, Socialist Societies are having their annual drinks reception.

6:30 p.m. Labour for a New Democracy hosts their own drinks reception.

7:30 p.m. Annual Palestine drinks reception.

9:30 p.m. Labour Friends Of Israel host their annual drinks reception, featuring guest speakers Rachel Reeves and David Lammy.

At the same time, there is a Disco for Labour Students…entry fee is £5.

SOME MORE ENTERTAINMENT…

Sunday 10:00 a.m. The FA’s annual MPs v Lobby football match.

LEFTY LOONIES TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Sunday:

1:30 p.m. Labour Movement for Europe Rally

6:00 p.m. Society of Labour Lawyers bring Steve Reed, Emily Thornberry, Ellie Reeves and Nick Emmerson to the panel.

Monday:

12:45 p.m. Stand Up to Racism hold a panel in the upstairs bar on “fighting the Tories’ racist offensive” with two backbencher MPs.

2:00 p.m. Stonewall and LGBT Labour host.

6:00 p.m. BAME Labour discuss inequality

Tuesday:

10:00 a.m. Byline Times and Hacked off host event “It’s the Press, Stupid”, featuring Alastair Campbell and Dawn Butler

THE BEST PARTIES

Based on preceding years and swirling rumours these are the bashes with the best booze and most interesting conversation. Try to get in if you can…

Sunday: The New Statesman

Monday: Politico’s Happy Hour

Tuesday: The Mirror

You can find the locations for all these events here.

