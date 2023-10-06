Ashworth Welcomes Defecting Iceland Boss With “Open Arms”

BBC Question Time provided some entertainment last night, with Shadow Paymaster General Johnathan Ashworth telling turncoat Richard Walker “…if somebody of Richard’s calibre wanted to come to the Labour Party we would welcome him with open arms”. To be fair, Walker needs the warming up…

This was after the panel discussed Walker’s begging letter to the PM, in which the hereditary Iceland boss claimed it was his “most fervent wish” to become a Tory candidate. Walker insisted he would “take a breath” before joining the Labour Party. Labour Conference begins on Sunday. Plenty of time to catch his breath…