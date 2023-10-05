American magazine TIME has named failing regional politician Humza Yousaf a “trailblazer” and “the new face of Scotland”. Guido is not sure whether the magazine means that the First Minister is trailblazing in bringing the SNP’s once unassailable lead in the polls down to only 4 points, allowing support for Scottish independence to drop, or hiking taxes so that businesses leave for England. Voters will decide at tonight’s by-election. Guido won’t mention his record at Health, Transport, or Justice…

One of the first quotes Yousaf provides is to mention that his appearance makes him “really stand out” and that when he first saw his Bute House portrait he remembers “looking at it and thinking, almost whatever happens now … mine will always be the one that looks different.” Echoes of Liz Truss’ “at least I was Prime Minister”…