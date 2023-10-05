Guido has long-campaigned for someone – Elon Musk, the government, anyone – to intervene and stop Robert Peston tweeting nonsense. He has a chronic problem. This morning ITV’s Political Editor yet again fired up Twitter before having his first cup of coffee. Here he is amplifying fake news to his 1.3 million followers, retweeting a claim that Downing Street had Photoshopped a picture of Rishi Sunak next to a group of school kids – as though it is inconceivable that such a photo could actually exist…

Apparently this is “quite funny“. It is also completely untrue. Here is the original image, which has been on the Downing Street Flickr account since February…

Eventually Peston realised he’d screwed up and admitted the photo wasn’t a “Photoshop boo-boo“, it was just “bad luck” and akin to a “modern Thick of It episode“. If journalists tweet without bothering to check, what does that say about the approach they take to their stories…