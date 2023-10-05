Camden’s Labour-run council has proposed an additional ULEZ of its own which would introduce a new 75g/km C02 band and hike charges for diesel and petrol vehicles. The council also proposes to limit families and businesses to one car per permit, down from the original three. Camden is one of London’s poorer boroughs, with 34% of residents living in households with an income of below 60% of the UK median. They must be glad the council has their interests in mind…

Under new plans the cost of a business permit will be quadrupled and traders using a diesel car emitting average levels of carbon dioxide will be charged an extra £622 annually. Even short-term parking will be subject to graduated C02 charges. Meanwhile, doctors on call using the same car will be charged an additional £448 per year for providing medium-emission life-saving care. The party of the many strikes again…

UPDATE: A government source tells Guido:

“Sir Keir’s own council is waging war on motorists. He may try to distance himself from Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ but his council is introducing their own version and limiting each house to just one car.”

Tories on the council are preparing for a fight on this…