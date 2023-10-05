Just Stop Oil Protesters Arrested After Invading Les Misérables

Five Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested after invading a performance of Les Misérables in the West End last night. In typical eco-warrior fashion, they used bicycle padlocks to lock themselves to the stage halfway through the show, grinding the production to a halt. The entire performance was cancelled. Ruining an evening for hundreds of punters One Day More…

One protester insisted padlocking herself to a West End stage was an act of bravery akin to saving starving children:

“Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal? Am I not, like Jean Valjean, justified in breaking the law to oppose this criminal Government and its murderous policies?”

At the End of the Day, there were always going to be repercussions for these crusties…