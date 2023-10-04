Sunak’s Conference Speech: Bite Sized Summary mdi-fullscreen

Sunak’s conference speech, introduced by his wife, contained some news, although no surprises. Guido gives you the main points…

  • No tax cuts
  • Bashed Starmer for “just banging on about Europe”.
  • Rest of HS2 cancelled in favour of £36 billion worth of “Network North” projects.
  • HS2 will go to Euston
  • £2 bus fare cap in England will remain
  • New Zealand-style smoking ban, so a 14 year-old today will never legally be allowed to buy a cigarette.
  • On vapes, “looking at flavours, packaging, point-of-sale displays and disposable vapes”.
  • Sunak “won’t be bullied into believing ‘people can be any sex they want to be”.
  • Double student medics and also reform “workflows” of the NHS.
  • No more “rip-off degrees” at universities.
  • A-Levels scrapped, new “Advanced British Standard” to “bring together A-Levels and T-Levels into a new, single qualification”. which will see students studying maths and English till age 18.
  • Teachers of “key subjects” to receive tax-free bonuses of up to £30,000 over the first five years of their career.

“It’s time for change…”
mdi-tag-outline Tory Conference
mdi-account-multiple-outline Rishi Sunak
mdi-timer October 4 2023 @ 13:17 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments