Sunak’s Conference Speech: Bite Sized Summary
Sunak’s conference speech, introduced by his wife, contained some news, although no surprises. Guido gives you the main points…
- No tax cuts
- Bashed Starmer for “just banging on about Europe”.
- Rest of HS2 cancelled in favour of £36 billion worth of “Network North” projects.
- HS2 will go to Euston
- £2 bus fare cap in England will remain
- New Zealand-style smoking ban, so a 14 year-old today will never legally be allowed to buy a cigarette.
- On vapes, “looking at flavours, packaging, point-of-sale displays and disposable vapes”.
- Sunak “won’t be bullied into believing ‘people can be any sex they want to be”.
- Double student medics and also reform “workflows” of the NHS.
- No more “rip-off degrees” at universities.
- A-Levels scrapped, new “Advanced British Standard” to “bring together A-Levels and T-Levels into a new, single qualification”. which will see students studying maths and English till age 18.
- Teachers of “key subjects” to receive tax-free bonuses of up to £30,000 over the first five years of their career.
“It’s time for change…”