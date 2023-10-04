Sunak’s conference speech, introduced by his wife, contained some news, although no surprises. Guido gives you the main points…

No tax cuts

Bashed Starmer for “just banging on about Europe”.

Rest of HS2 cancelled in favour of £36 billion worth of “Network North” projects.

HS2 will go to Euston

£2 bus fare cap in England will remain

New Zealand-style smoking ban, so a 14 year-old today will never legally be allowed to buy a cigarette.

On vapes, “looking at flavours, packaging, point-of-sale displays and disposable vapes”.

Sunak “won’t be bullied into believing ‘people can be any sex they want to be”.

Double student medics and also reform “workflows” of the NHS.

No more “rip-off degrees” at universities.

A-Levels scrapped, new “Advanced British Standard” to “bring together A-Levels and T-Levels into a new, single qualification”. which will see students studying maths and English till age 18.

Teachers of “key subjects” to receive tax-free bonuses of up to £30,000 over the first five years of their career.

“It’s time for change…”