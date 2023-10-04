Rishi has finally confirmed he’s scrapping the northern leg of HS2, claiming it will free up £36 billion to reinvest in hundreds of new transport projects across the UK:

“Every region outside of London will receive the same or more government investment than they would have done under HS2, with quicker results… With our new Network North, you will be able to get from Manchester to the new station in Bradford in 30 minutes. Sheffield in 42 minutes, and to Hull in 84 minutes on a fully, electrified line… our plan will drive far more growth and opportunity to the North than a faster train to London ever would.”

Whoops and cheers in the room…