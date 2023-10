West Midlands mayor Andy Street has come out of intense negotiations with Sunak over HS2 and announced that he won’t be resigning after he heavily trailed that he would. Street said yesterday that Rishi would be “cancelling the future” if he gave up on the Manchester leg of the project.┬áSpeaking to the Beeb’s Chris Mason, he said “Obviously, I’m very disappointed that he announced that today…but this is a good compromise.” Quite the climb down…