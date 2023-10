London Assembly chairman Andrew Boff is still banned from Tory Conference since his removal by police yesterday for heckling Braverman’s speech. While Suella tweeted following the scuffle that “he should be forgiven and let back into conference”, no one has contacted him about returning his pass. He will be watching Rishi’s speech on his laptop in the Wetherspoons outside the secure zone. This normally doesn’t even happen to Labour activists who turn up…