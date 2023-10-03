WATCH: Lee Anderson Jokes About Prince Andrew and Diane Abbott at New Conservative Party

A raucous debut celebration at the New Conservatives party in Manchester’s Impossible Bar* last night, with Red Wall Rottweiler Lee Anderson delivering a 20-minute speech to a packed and well-oiled crowd. As the likes of Suella Braverman and Miriam Cates watched on, Anderson explained his political evolution, why he left Labour, and even gave an emotional account of a World War 2 veteran’s refugee journey to Britain. He also cracked jokes about Prince Andrew, the Guardian, and Diane Abbott…

*A bar which features gender-neutral toilets – an irony which wasn’t lost on the crowd…