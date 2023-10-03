Sunak Concedes He Would “Welcome” Farage Rejoining Tories

Rishi Sunak has conceded that he would welcome Nigel Farage rejoining the Tory party. When pushed by Chris Hope on whether he would accept the former Brexit Party leader, the PM told GB News, “Look, the Tory party is a broad church. I welcome lots of people who want to subscribe to our ideals, to our values.” Brexiteers will be pleased…

Whether Farage actually wants to rejoin the party is another matter. He said, “I achieved a lot more outside of the Tory party than I ever could have done from within it”. Last night Nigel was dancing with Priti Patel at the GB News party, she’s a likely future leadership contender.

Priti X Farage. What a combo. pic.twitter.com/uEPaWrVMf2 — Emily Hewertson 🇬🇧 (@emilyhewertson) October 2, 2023

Never say never, Nigel…