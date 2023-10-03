New figures will make glum reading for Tories at conference, as Rishi Sunak’s net approval ratings have fallen to a new low in Deltapoll’s books of -33 points, widening the gap to Starmer to a historic 25 points. Refusing to take a line over HS2 in Manchester won’t have helped Rishi’s numbers…

Labour’s lead has grown to 18 points, with voting intention now 26% for the Tories and 44% for Labour, a downturn from last week’s figures which gave Rishi a boost in the polls. That will certainly put a spring in Labour’s step heading into conference next week.

It’s not all bad news for the Tories however, as they’ve managed to close the gap on perceived economic competence to a mere 11 points. Hunt finally admitting taxes are “too high” might have played a role…