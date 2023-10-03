London Assembly’s Boff Kicked Out of Conference

Conference security were clearly on high alert for Suella’s woke-bashing speech this afternoon. Almost the at the same second London Assembly chairman Andrew Boff heckled her comments on gender ideology, he was escorted out by officials. A tad heavy handed…

Boff has been a member of the London Assembly since 2008 and is a perennial runner-up in Tory London Mayoral nominations with strong socially liberal views. Sky’s Josh Gafson caught him getting escorted from Conference altogether by a policeman. Boff said Suella was talking “trans-phobic tosh” about gender ideology…

UPDATE Suella has issued a statement saying Andrew Boff should be let back into the conference.